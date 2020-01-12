Larry AdlerOct. 8, 1951 - Dec. 8, 2020Larry Glen Adler, 68, of Waco was called home by his Savior on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. There will be a celebration of his life at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with a reception following. Larry was born on October 8, 1951 in Hillsboro, Texas to Alfred and Gladys Adler. Larry grew up in Pasadena, Texas and moved to Frost, Texas shortly after graduating from high school. He married the love of his life, Jackie Adler, on August 4, 1977 in Malone, Texas. Larry was a selfless, hard working man who dedicated himself to supporting his family. He enjoyed working outdoors and spent most of his career driving dump trucks. At the time of his death he was employed by Holy Contractors, LLC.Larry loved the Lord and he and his wife are members of First Woodway Baptist Church. Anyone who knew Larry had no doubt that he loved his family and friends. His life revolved around his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren – along with other family members and friends who became family to him. He loved cheering on his grandchildren in all they did and never missed an event. He liked to spend the rest of his time watching old Westerns while cuddled up on the couch with his fur friend Bash, or driving around visiting friends and checking to make sure they were okay. He was always the first person to step up and help anyone in need.He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and son-in-law.Larry is survived by the joys of his life, wife, Jackie Adler; daughters, Shari Brewer and husband, Mark of Fairborn, Ohio and Keri Tindell of Hewitt, Texas; grandchildren, Megan, Mallory, Madison, Jordan, Carter, Shelby, Addison and Jaxon; and great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Cooper.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the No Limitations organization in Waco, Texas which provides opportunities for the special needs community in Central Texas to gather and enjoy adaptive sports and various activities. paypal.me/nolimitations.wacoThe family would also like to sincerely thank the medical staff at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest, Waco, Texas and Kindred Hospital Tarrant County Ft. Worth Southwest for the loving and compassionate care given to our beloved Papa. We will be eternally grateful to friends and family for their outpouring of love and support given to us during this time.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Former Waco umpire sentenced to prison in sex assault of teens
-
I-35 shift in heart of Waco means reduced lanes, closed exits through 2021
-
Robber shot during smoke shop holdup sentenced to life in prison
-
Baylor student recovering after hit-and-run
-
Two indicted for capital murder in September death of Waco teen
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.