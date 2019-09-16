Evelyn Bailey AdlerSept. 20, 1932 - Sept. 14, 2019Evelyn Bailey Adler, 86, joined her Lord and Savior in her eternal home on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, at First Baptist Church of Robinson, 104 E Stegall Dr, Robinson, TX. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Evelyn was born September 20, 1932, in Hubbard, Texas, to Ercelle and Minnie Mae Bailey, as one of seven children. She graduated from Prairie Hill High School and soon after met the love of her life, Alfred Adler, on a blind date. Evelyn and Alfred were married on November 24, 1951, and eventually moved to Robinson, Texas, where they planted deep roots in the community.Evelyn was active in the church her entire life and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Robinson. Singing in the church choir, and anytime she heard a tune, was one of her favorite pastimes. She especially loved children and cared for dozens, both through the church nursery, where she served for more than 20 years, and babysitting at her home. She was affectionately known as "Meemaw" by all the children she cared for during her life.A true country girl, there wasn't a person she couldn't talk with because of her caring spirit. She could always bring a smile to your face with her "Meemaw-isms," sayings that only she could have created and made you laugh every time. She had many interests and collected bells and angel figurines. She loved to bake, work on word finds, play solitaire, travel with her family, and listen to George Strait. Whether going to Branson, Missouri, to see country performers or to Jake's Diner to grab a bite and a show, listening to country music was one of her favorite things to do.Evelyn's greatest joy was visiting with friends and family. She made the world a better place and will be dearly missed.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Alfred; parents; brother, Weldon Bailey; sister, Lynda Pursley; and sons-in-law, Steve Richardson and Darrell Owen. She is survived by her children, Carla Denk and husband, John, of Waco, Doris Richardson of Robinson, Keith Adler of Robinson, Kathy Owen of Robinson; grandchildren, Mindy Selby and husband, Brian, of Burleson, Stacy Wright and husband, Regan, of Fort Worth, Duke Denk and wife, Davin, of Waco; great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Wyatt Selby, and Charlie and Margot Wright; brothers, Dan Bailey and wife, Mary Ann, of Woodway, Bill Bailey of Heflin, Alabama, and Jerry Bailey of San Antonio; sister, Janelle Davis of Forney; sisters-in-law, Joyce Adler of Waco, and Annette Bailey of Fort Worth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Pallbearers are Duke Denk, Brian Selby, Regan Wright, David Stewart, Jared Bailey, and Jeff Bailey. Honorary pallbearers are her nephews and all of the "kids" she cared for through the years. Thanks to all the nurses at Ridgecrest, but especially Lucia, Savanna, and Mark, for their compassionate care for her. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Robinson.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com,Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
