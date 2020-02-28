Earlene AdkisonNov. 28, 1938 - Feb. 22, 2020Earlene Adkison passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 29, at First United Methodist Church, 701 E Texas Ave, in Mart.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Earlene Adkison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries