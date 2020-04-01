Delphia Adcock
Oct. 13, 1941 - March 29, 2020
Delphia (Dee) Ann Ford Adcock passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the age of 78. Dee's immediate family will gather for a private burial and plans include a celebration of her life when public health restrictions have been lifted.
Dee was born in Marshall, Texas, on October 13, 1941, to Marion and Margie Hines Ford. Early in life, Dee made a personal decision to trust Jesus as her Lord and Savior, and she was baptized by her dad, the Reverend Marion Ford, at Oaklawn Baptist Church in Bellmead, Texas. On October 27, 1967, Dee married the love of her life, Jimmy Dwaine Adcock, and on November 11, 1974, Jimmy and Dee welcomed their son, Bradley Dwaine Adcock, into their lives.
A graduate of Mary-Hardin Baylor, Dee began her life-long career in public education. Graduates from Ingleside High, LaVega High, and Midway High will recall Mrs. Adcock as their business and typing teacher who had a unique balance of discipline & tenacity with a dash of humor—this included distributing elevator passes to incoming freshman in a high school with no second floor!
Following retirement, Dee and Jimmy relocated to Riesel, Texas, to be nearer to their immediate family. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Riesel and loved the ladies in her Sunday School class. She loved Brown Pig sandwiches, Big Red, and Bluebell Ice Cream but the greatest of Dee's joys has been the privilege of picking up her grandson and granddaughter from Riesel ISD each day and caring for them in the afternoon—this included snacks stashed away for them to find, and plenty of fun things to do together.
Dee was preceded in death by her father, Marion Ford; her mother, Margie Hines Ford; and, her infant brother, Roger Dale Ford.
Dee is survived by her husband, Jimmy; son, Brad and his wife, Traci, and their children, Maverick and Kymber; one sister, Brenda Dunks and her husband, Darryle; and one brother, Jonathan Ford and his wife, Deborah; countless nieces and nephews; and a whole host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to children and youth ministries of FBC Riesel or an animal rescue of your choice in Dee's name.
Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
