William Thomas (Tom) Adams
Sept. 9, 1932 - April 8, 2020
William Thomas (Tom) Adams, aged 87, of Hewitt, TX, passed away on April 8, 2020, in Waco, TX. Tom is survived by siblings Margaret, Ralph, Dan and Nathan; wife, Fran; sons Charlie (Ginger) and Stan (Pam); grandchildren, Stephanie, Tom, Tara, Joshua, Ray, Brian, Abigail, and Adriana; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Patricia, wife of 57 years; and son David.
Born in Groesbeck, TX, on September 9, 1932, Tom's family moved to Prairie Hill when he was in high school where he met Patricia Wallace. After a stint in the US Navy, Tom and Pat were married on February 14, 1953, and moved to Houston where Tom began his career selling oil field equipment for Read Roller Bit Co. A move to Zapata Off-Shore then led to Reading and Bates where he spent most of his career. Tom was well respected by his peers in the oil industry and at one time had an offshore drilling rig named in his honor.
After retirement, Pat and Tom moved to Waco to be close to family, and there developed a rich church family at First Baptist Church Woodway. Tom was a Gideon and enjoyed traveling to other churches to make presentations on behalf of the Gideons.
Besides family and his faith, Tom had a love of music, history, reading, entertaining, and golf. We will miss his warm smile and hearty laugh.
Due to the current situation there will be no public viewing or funeral. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
