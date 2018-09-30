William D. AdamsSept. 12, 1948 - Sept. 27, 2018William "Bill" Adams, 70, of Waco, passed away, Thursday September 27, 2018. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Beacon Hill Baptist Church, 1912 Monte Vista St., Waco, with Pastor Reggie Blake officiating. A visitation with family and friends will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 1, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Bill was born, September 12, 1948, to Donald and Mertie Faye Adams in Temple, TX. He married Kathleen Adams on January 1, 1992. Bill was a member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and socializing with anyone.Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Adams; mother and father, Donald and Faye Adams; sister, Becky Schwake; and grandson, Dustin, Jr.Bill is survived by his children, Todd Adams and wife, Vickie, of Cypress, Clint Kinsey and wife, Chrissy, of Kansas, Eric Kinsey and wife, Sarah, of Hallsburg, Dustin Kinsey of Waco, Brandi Rhoudes and husband, Chris, of Crawford, Chad Austin and wife, Elizabeth, of Waco, and Destany Cumbo of Riesel; brother, Bob Adams and wife, Shannon, of Folsom, California; grandchildren, Breayana, Shaye, Robert, Riley, Braydin, Bailey, Kiersten, Landon, Alexis, Brantley, and Katlynn; great-grandchild, Ariya; along with several nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

