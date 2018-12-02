Sue AdamsSept. 10, 1933 - Nov. 29, 2018Sue Adams, age 85, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018 in Marlin, Texas. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 2, at Adams Funeral Home, Marlin, with The Rev. Mickey Fugitt officiating. Burial to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.Sue was born September 10, 1933, to William and Maggie Hardy, in Marlin, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of Marlin. Sue married Carlton Adams and celebrated 53 years of marriage. She retired from Falls Community Hospital after 41 years of dedicated service. Sue loved her family, she liked to read, and would crochet, and have a daily Dr. Pepper. In later years, she enjoyed playing dominos with her friends at Golden Years.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carlton Adams; brother, Gene Hardy; sisters, Alyene Bailey and Lee Shockley; sons-in-law, Otis Wilson and Jerry Christian; and great-grandson, Gaige Burnett.Survivors include: sons, Billy Adams of Kosse and James Adams, Jr., and wife, Lori; daughter, Wanda Grote and husband, Lynn, of Marlin; step-children, Connie Christian and Nancy Wilson of Marlin, and Bobby Ray Adams of Dallas; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank Dr. Crockett, and the staff at Golden Years for the loving care given to our mother.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
