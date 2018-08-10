James Carlton Adams, Sr.Aug. 19, 1930 - Aug. 8, 2018Mr. James Carlton Adams, Sr., age 87, passed away, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Marlin, Texas. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 11, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, with Reverend Curtis Holland officiating. Burial to follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 10, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin.Carlton was born, August 19, 1930, to John Q. Adams and Ruby L. (Mooney) Adams in Franklin, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Marlin. Carlton married Sue Hardy and celebrated 53 years of marriage. He retired from Star Tex Propane as a service man in 1996. Carlton loved being outside whether it be deer hunting, farming or working with his cattle.Carlton was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Curtis Adams; son-in-laws, Otis Wilson and Jerry Christian; and great-grandson, Gaige Burnett.Survivors include his wife, Sue Adams of Marlin; daughters, Nancy Wilson, Wanda Grote and husband, Lynn, and Connie Christian all of Marlin; sons, James Adams Jr. and wife, Lori, of Marlin, Billy Adams of Kosse and Bobby Ray Adams of Dallas; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank Dr. Crockett and the staff at Golden Years Nursing Home for the loving care given to their father.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
