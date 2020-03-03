Ronnie AdamsSept. 16, 1944 - Feb. 29, 2020Ronnie Emil Adams, 75, of Aquilla, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 29, 2020, in a Fort Worth hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro with the Rev. Michael Nemec officiating. Burial will follow at New Lebanon Cemetery near Aquilla. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at the funeral home.Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 915 Corsicana Hwy., Hillsboro, TX 76645.Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
5:00PM-8:30PM
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway
Hillsboro, TX 76645
Guaranteed delivery before Ronnie's Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
10:00AM
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway
Hillsboro, TX 76645
Guaranteed delivery before Ronnie's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 5
Burial
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:00AM
New Lebanon Cemetery
Aquilla
Aquilla, TX 76622
Guaranteed delivery before Ronnie's Burial begins.
Photo Gallery
