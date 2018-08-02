Harold William AdamsOctober 17, 1927 - July 30, 2018Harold W. Adams, of Chalk Bluff, passed away, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Waco. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 4, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.He was born, October 17, 1927, in Midland, to James and Mattie (Adcock-Belcher) Adams. Harold served in the Marine Corps during World War II, and took part in the Flying Sergeants Program. He loved to fly and picked up his civilian pilots license in 1947.After the war, he worked as a stone mason and was a member of the bricklayers union. In May 1949, Harold married Billie Jean VanWinkle in Hamilton. He worked in construction before taking a job with Ware Communications, and later Wales Industries.Always one to seek new challenges, he took a job with the McLennan County Sheriff's Department, under Sheriff Jack Harwell, tasked with setting up the radio communications repair shop. His role expanded to maintenance of the department's entire fleet of vehicles. He also assisted the department as a pilot flying officials and transporting prisoners.Harold was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Altus Kight; and two brothers, S.R. Adams and J.C. Adams.He is survived by his wife, Billie Adams, of Waco; daughter, Charlotte Jean Beard and husband, Charles, of Waxahachie; grandson, William Crist, of Richwood; great-granddaughter, Heidi Crist, of Richwood. He is also survived by his sister, Hazel Sears of Colorado.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
