Olga AdamekDec. 20, 1929 - Dec. 26, 2019Graveside services for Olga Adamek will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Pavelka Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Mart Volunteer Fire Department.
Adamek, Olga
