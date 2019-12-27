Olga AdamekDec. 20, 1929 - Dec. 26, 2019Graveside services for Olga Adamek will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Pavelka Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Mart Volunteer Fire Department. LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com



