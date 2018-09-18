Alice Marie AdamOct. 6, 1972 - Sept. 16, 2018Alice Marie (Band) Adam, 45, of Waco, passed away peacefully, September 16, 2018. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the funeral, beginning at 9:00 a.m. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.