Verna Ruth AckleyMay 26, 1924 - March 4, 2019Verna Ruth Ackley, 94 of Waco, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 in West. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff. Visitation will be at 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

