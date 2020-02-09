Nelia Ramilo AbrenicaDec. 3, 1934 - Feb. 5, 2020Nelia Ramilo Abrenica of Waco, Texas, passed away on February 5, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born on December 3, 1934, to Casimiro Ramilo and Patricia (Ladra) Ramilo in the Philippines. Nelia graduated with a B.S. degree in Pharmacy from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines. She married Alipio Abrenica, a lawyer, on December 27, 1958, in the Philippines.This wife and loving mother was a successful pharmacist, a business owner, an insurance broker, and a real estate broker, while raising five children, all of whom are college educated and successfully living in the US. Nelia was an accomplished singer, swimmer, stayed very active, enjoyed entertaining guests during the height of her husband's political career, and more than anything, loved spending time with her family. Nelia was a devout Catholic and member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waco.Nelia is survived by her children, Minvi Duncan and husband, Steve, of Allen, Texas, Menandro "Bo" Abrenica and wife, Levi, of Katy, Texas, Maria Nelia Abrenica of Palmdale, California, and Michael Joseph Abrenica and wife, Angelica of Santa Clarita, California; 9 grandchildren, Francesca Ramos, Jennifer Duncan, Jordana Abrenica, Jaden Duncan, Andrea Abrenica, Andrew Abrenica, Alyssa Abrenica, Adrian Abrenica, and Aidan Abrenica; sister, Gloria Marton of Waco, Texas; and brother, Jose Ramilo and wife, Virginia, of Chicago, Illinois.She was preceded in death by her parents, Casimiro and Patricia Ramilo; husband, Alipio Abrenica; son, Mario Abrenica; and brother, Napoleon Ramilo.The family will receive friends during a memorial visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 12, followed by a mass and rosary at 7:00 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas 76710.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
