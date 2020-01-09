Joyce Ann AbneyJan. 28, 1941 - Jan. 7, 2020Joyce Ann Abney, 78, of Woodway, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at OakCrest Funeral Home. She will be buried at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at the Frederick Cemetery in Frederick, OK.Joyce was born Jan. 28, 1941 in Tishomingo, OK. She lived many years in Frederick, OK. She was a retired Licensed Vocational Nurse. She married Cleo E. Abney in March 9, 1983 while Cleo was on active duty with the U.S. Air Force. Joyce and Cleo had one daughter together, Lisa Marie Elting, of Waco, who was born in 1985. After Cleo retired from the Air Force, Cleo and Joyce managed storage facilities for 25 years, living onsite which they enjoyed. They worked 23 years for U-Haul. They enjoyed going to Oklahoma to the casinos for a pastime. They were married for 36 years and 10 months. They also enjoyed going on tours when Cleo was stationed in Ramstein, Germany.Joyce had a daughter and son while married to Terry Johnson. She lost her son to lung cancer on Nov. 4, 2019, and her daughter in a house fire on Dec. 21, 2010.Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Goldie Drake; two sisters, Rita Barfield and Junie Westphal; son, Mark Johnson; and daughter, Kim Johnson.She is survived by her husband, Cleo E. Abney; and a daughter, Lisa Marie Elting.
Abney, Joyce Ann
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Abney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.