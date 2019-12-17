Mackie Lloyd AblesMarch 7, 1965 - Dec. 13, 2019Mackie Lloyd Ables passed away December 13, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 19, 2019, at Duffau Cemetery."Mack" was born in Waco, Texas, to parents Jimmy and Jimmie (Herod) Ables, March 17, 1965. Mackie was also known as Mack to his family and friends, loved NASCAR, the Texas Longhorns, Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and his animals.Mack was preceded in death by his parents, and his dog, Ned Pepper.He is survived by his sister, Connie Ables; brother, Authur Bales; sister, Leslee Parsons and husband, Lee; nephews, Derrick Staas and wife, Camie, Broxton Parsons, and Austin Ables and wife, Jenna; great-nieces, Denise and Ceclia; and friend and caregiver, Terry Lindelman.Harvest Hills Funeral Home118 Second St.Hico, TX 76457(254) 796-4722

