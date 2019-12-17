Mackie Lloyd AblesMarch 7, 1965 - Dec. 13, 2019Mackie Lloyd Ables passed away December 13, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 19, 2019, at Duffau Cemetery."Mack" was born in Waco, Texas, to parents Jimmy and Jimmie (Herod) Ables, March 17, 1965. Mackie was also known as Mack to his family and friends, loved NASCAR, the Texas Longhorns, Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and his animals.Mack was preceded in death by his parents, and his dog, Ned Pepper.He is survived by his sister, Connie Ables; brother, Authur Bales; sister, Leslee Parsons and husband, Lee; nephews, Derrick Staas and wife, Camie, Broxton Parsons, and Austin Ables and wife, Jenna; great-nieces, Denise and Ceclia; and friend and caregiver, Terry Lindelman.Harvest Hills Funeral Home118 Second St.Hico, TX 76457(254) 796-4722
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Waco man arrested on sexual assault, invasive visual recording charges
-
Woman arrested, accused of South Waco hit and run
-
Mike Copeland: Downtown grocery prospect; Capturing wind farm construction; H-E-B app
-
Union Hall gets Whizzbanged along with Wacool Tacos, Koko Ramen, Unshakeable Milkshakes and more open downtown
-
Man arrested, accused of burglarizing cars in Walmart parking lot
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.