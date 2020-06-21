Stuart F. Abens Nov. 4, 1960 - June 15, 2020 Stuart Forrest "Stu" Abens, 59, of Waco, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 26, at the Highland Baptist Church Life Center, with Pastor Mark Wible officiating. Stu was born November 4, 1960, in Osage, Iowa, to parents, Howard and Rita (DeGroote) Abens. He graduated from Osage High School in 1979. Stu was a faithful and heavily involved member of Highland Baptist Church for over 20 years. For 14 years, he served with the youth activities. He loved going on mission trips and youth camping trips. Stu was proud of his involvement with the local youth ministry, Heart of Texas Field Guides and helping young men develop a relationship with Jesus. Stu was also proud of his family and enjoyed the time spent with them, including copious amounts of time spent playing card games. He loved his kids and he loved people. Stu had also travelled extensively and considered his ability to visit 49 states a great accomplishment. He savored any trip that took him to the mountains of Colorado. He loved to fish and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs and the Texas A&M Aggies. Stu was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Temi; children, Megan and husband, Erol, Christopher and wife, Melinda, Amy and husband, Aaron, Jordan and husband, Justin, Seth and wife, Kiri, Cody and Jesse; siblings, Peggy and husband, Bob, Patty and husband, Jon, and Jim and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Weston, Cora, Paxton and a granddaughter on the way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stu's name may be made to the Heart of Texas Field Guides, www.hotfieldguides.com. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
