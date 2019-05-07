Raymond AbelDecember 28, 1925 - May 5, 2019Raymond Abel, 93, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Harker Heights, Texas. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Visitation will be an hour prior to service time. Interment will be in Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

