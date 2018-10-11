Michael Autry AbelJan. 10, 1963 - Oct. 5, 2018Michael Autry Abel, 55, of China Spring, died tragically Friday, October 5, 2018.Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, October 13, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Wheat officiating. Burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery.Michael was killed in a motorcycle wreck involving a drunk driver. Michael was born, January 10, 1963, in Dallas to Franklin (Bud) Abel and Cora Bush Abel. Michael's family lived in Garland where he started the 1st grade. He went to 2nd through 6th grade in Blue Ridge, Texas. In 1975, Michael's family moved to Crawford where he went to school from 7th grade and he graduated in 1981. Michael played football for the Pirates and was involved in FFA.After high school Michael went to TSTI and studied Diesel Mechanics. He then took a job in Alice, Texas for a period of time followed by working for Ryder Rental in Temple. He then moved back to the Waco area and went to work for Waco Systems. In 1988, Michael went to work for Huck Manufacturing and worked there until 1998. He left Huck to go work for Abel Service Co. until 2007. He started working for Aramark at Baylor in 2007. He started there working in the HVAC Department until he became the foreman for the BRIC and Baylor Science Building. Michael was a member of China Spring Volunteer Fire Department beginning in 1990. He served as Chief for the department from 1995-1996 and was still an active member.He had many passions and one was for guns, gun safety, and the Central Texas Rifle and Pistol Club. He was serving as treasurer for the gun club. Another passion he had was for motorcycles. He owned and rode them long before he met and married Schelly. Michael was an active member and Deacon at Lake Shore Drive Church of Christ. He loved God and it showed through his love, care, concern and desire to help others. In the fall of 1986, he met Schelly Jumper through mutual friends. Michael and Schelly were married on April 4, 1987 at Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Waco. Michael and Schelly moved to China Spring in the summer of 1988. Trent Autry Abel was born October of 1988. William Dalton Abel was born and died on February 7, 1991. Chesney Nicole Abel was born in April of 1993.He was preceded in death by a son.Michael is survived by his wife, Schelly; son and daughter-in-law, Trent and Whitney Abel of Whitsett, NC; daughter and son-in-law, Chesney and Caleb McNamara and grandson, Hudson McNamara; dad, Franklin Abel and wife, DeeAnn of Crawford; mother, Cora Abel of Waco; sisters, Kim Williams and Amy Abel; brother, Alan Abel all of Crawford; and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. We love you and will greatly miss you Michael Abel.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael's memory may be directed to the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department or to the Central Texas Rifle and Pistol Club.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
