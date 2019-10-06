Erwin AbelApril 9, 1928 - Oct. 4, 2019Erwin Edward Abel, 91, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, at Trinity at Badger Ranch with the Reverend Kevin Lentz officiating. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Boulevard, in Waco.Erwin was born near Riesel, Texas on April 9, 1928 to Edward and Elsa (Meyer) Abel. He married Margaret Joyce Kuretsch on April 22, 1950, and enjoyed 69 years of marriage. He was an active member of Trinity at Badger Ranch, having served in several positions. Upon graduating from Riesel High School in 1945, he was employed by the Riesel Gin Company for three ginning seasons after which he attended 4C Business College in Waco. After receiving his junior accounting certificate, Erwin was employed by William Cameron & Company for eight years in the data processing department. In 1956, after moving to Woodway, he was employed by Texas Farm Bureau as assistant manager in the then data processing department and later held several positions in the information services department. When Texas Farm Bureau received its first computer, he programmed the wired punched cards used in the company's computer applications. He was also responsible for designing the rating of auto and homeowner policies, and worked on many other systems. Erwin assisted Texas Farm Bureau Federal Credit Union in automating its manual processes, and served as a loan officer and on the Board of Directors. While working for Texas Farm Bureau, Erwin and Margaret moved to the McGregor area in 1973, where they farmed for about 15 years. They also operated a tomato hydroponic greenhouse for two years. His co-workers affectionately referred to him as the "tomato man." In 1988, after working for Texas Farm Bureau for 32 years, he retired and moved back to Woodway. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at Providence Hospital and Lutheran Braille Workers, and researching family genealogy. He and Margaret were members of the Winnebago and Good Sam travel clubs, and traveled extensively. They also enjoyed dancing and making many new friends.Erwin was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Paar; brothers-in-law, Ed Paar, John Kuretsch, and Milton Fleischhauer; and grandson, Scott Abel.Survivors include his wife, Margaret; daughter, Kathy Bayer and husband, Jerry; son, Mike Abel and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Jerome Bayer, Jonathan Bayer and wife, Marcia, Jordan Bayer, Allison Abel, and Lindsey Abel Lewis; great-grandchildren, Presley Abel Lewis, James Bayer, Titus Bayer, Noah Bayer, and Hannah Bayer; brother-in-law, Willard Kuretsch and wife, Shirley; sisters-in-law, Sharon Kuretsch and Carolyn Fleischhauer.Pallbearers will be Jerome Bayer, Jonathan Bayer, Jordan Bayer, Kenneth Paar, Clint Wolske, and Jody Kuehl.The family would like to thank the friends and staff at Stoney Brook of Hewitt for their extraordinary care.Memorials may be made to Trinity at Badger Ranch, 2 Ritchie Road, Woodway, Texas 76712, or Lutheran Braille Workers, c/o Trinity at Badger Ranch. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
