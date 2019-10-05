Erwin Edward AbelApril 9, 1928 - Oct. 4, 2019Erwin Edward Abel, of Waco, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Services will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, October 7 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Riesel Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, October 6. Full obit will follow.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries