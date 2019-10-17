Burl David AaronSept. 14, 1943 - Oct. 13, 2019Burl David Aaron, 76, of McGregor, Texas, passed away on October 13, 2019, in Waco, Texas. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.David was born September 14, 1943, to Urbane, Sr., and Willie Mae Aaron in Temple, Texas. He lived in Texas until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1964, when he served as a Corpsman in Vietnam. He married Jeri Honeycutt in February of 1971 in Temple. David was a Service Chief at the Department of Veterans Affairs until his retirement in 1997. His love for his grandchildren was unparalleled. He loved his family, recycling and lottery tickets.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tommy Aaron; and sisters, Gertie Larkin, Bobbie Carnes, and Joy Elkins.Survivors include his wife, Jeri; daughter, Whitney Aaron Krueger; son, Matt Aaron and wife, Becky; grandchildren, Michael Krueger, Krista Whittington, Aubrey Krueger, Emily Krueger, Jayce Aaron, Scarlet Aaron, McKinnah Herrings, and Adrian Herrings; brothers, Urbane Aaron, Jr., and Billy Aaron; sisters, Terry Hupperich and Sarah Sellars; as well as several nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Jeri Aaron, 297 Leafy Hollow Lane, McGregor TX 76657.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

