Tipoff: 2 p.m. Monday, Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN-plus (streaming)

Radio: ESPN Central Texas

Records: BU 9-1, JSU 3-9

Series: Baylor leads 8-0

Last meeting: Baylor, 82-57 (2016 in Fort Hood)

What to look for: Jackson State has become a common nonconference opponent for the Bears since this will be their ninth meeting since 2007. The Bears have won all eight games by an average of 26.1 points, including an 82-57 decision at Fort Hood in 2016. Baylor hasn’t played since a 91-63 win over Tennessee-Martin on Dec. 18 behind 19-point performances by guards Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell. Jackson State is coming off a 77-49 road loss to No. 9 Memphis on Dec. 21. Guard Tristan Jarrett leads Jackson State with 20 points per game while forward Roland Griffin is averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds and forward Jayveous McKinnis is averaging 11 points and a team-high 9.3 rebounds.

