DEAR NEIL: I believe this is a zinnia. It has been reseeding itself freely in my garden, but when I sow seeds in another identical bed, they grow taller and taller without ever flowering. Why would that be?
Dear Reader: Yes, you have zinnias. The plants in your other bed are probably getting just slightly less sunlight. They grow and bloom best in full sunlight.
The less sunlight they receive, the fewer buds they will produce. You might want to plant something else in that bed next time around.
DEAR NEIL: I have a potted passionflower that has bloomed, but I’ve never seen this before. Is this a fruit?
Dear Reader: Yes. In fact, passionflower fruit is used for juice. You’ll also have an ample supply of seeds if that’s of interest.
DEAR NEIL: I have attached several photos of a 40-year-old Arizona ash tree in our landscape. You’ll see a hole in the bottom of the trunk along with decay in that hole. Is there anything I can do to fix that problem to prolong the life of the tree?
Dear Reader: That’s well beyond the average life expectancy of an Arizona ash. There is no fill you can use, and you shouldn’t apply pruning sealant to it, either.
At the most I would suggest hiring a certified arborist to look at the tree on site, but please don’t be surprised or disappointed if you hear a warning that the tree is becoming weakened from the decay. You don’t want it falling onto your house.
DEAR NEIL: I have Zoysia and several large oak trees in my front yard. This year I have noticed several round, dead spots in the grass (see photo).
I’ve sprayed for fungus, worms and insects and I’m watering twice a week. Nothing has helped. What could be causing this?
Dear Reader: It’s difficult to tell from the thumbnail photo, but I wonder about cottony blight (Pythium). This was a bad spring for that fungus on Bermuda, and many people also encountered it in their Zoysia turf.
With the hot, dry weather of the past couple of months it may be abating. Hopefully you’ll see an improvement. You may need to replant plugs from other parts of your lawn back into these areas.
Next year, if it returns, before you start treating, you might send a sample to the Texas Plant Clinic at Texas A&M to see if the fungus is present. It won’t show up now due to your spraying.
DEAR NEIL: Can I divide this hibiscus without killing it? If so, when should I do it?
Dear Reader: This is a hardy hibiscus, also commonly called a mallow. Yes, they can be divided, but since you are concerned about keeping the mother plant alive and well, perhaps you would want to try to leave most of it intact and merely cut a piece off the outside of the root system.
Late fall would be an ideal time, or late winter, before new growth begins in the spring. Don’t try to harvest too many new plants. If you can get a couple of new plants that may be enough.
DEAR NEIL: I have this mushroom growing out of the trunk of my oak tree. Do I need to be concerned about it?
Dear Reader: Arborists call this a “conk” or “bracket fungus.” It’s living off decaying organic matter, in this case the trunk of the tree, so yes, that would be a concern.
I would suggest that you have a certified arborist look at your tree to determine if any corrective steps can or should be taken.
DEAR NEIL: My crape myrtle is leaking sticky stuff all over my car and other things around it. What causes that and what can I do?
Dear Reader: That’s called honeydew, and it’s sap that has been processed through the bodies of insects, either crape myrtle aphids or scales.
The best way to avoid this problem next year is to apply the systemic insecticide Imidacloprid as a soil drench several weeks prior to the time the honeydew excretions began this year.
In the meanwhile, if you see the pear-shaped aphids on the leaves, knock them off with a hard stream of water. Follow that up with a general-purpose insecticide spray.
DEAR NEIL: My apples have large bruises that are ruining the fruit entirely. (See photo.) What causes them and what can I do next year to prevent them?
Dear Reader: That’s damage done by stinkbugs. They sting the fruit as it nears maturity and the decay sets in around the entry point.
There is no actual spray for stinkbugs, but a regular spray program for other insects will help limit their numbers and damage.
DEAR NEIL: I have a coral honeysuckle (see photo) and crossvine that have both overgrown the space I have for them. I pruned the honeysuckle heavily two years ago and it hasn’t bloomed since. How can I control the size of these two big plants?
Dear Reader: You’ll need to do selective pruning, probably with hand shears and loppers. Be cautious in the pruning to leave a good bit of foliage, but remove half to two-thirds of the stems.
The best time to do this each year will be immediately after they finish blooming in the spring. If they fail to bloom, prune right after they should have flowered.