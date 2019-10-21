A woman who started a fire at the Oak Lodge Motor Inn in June was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday.
Catheyan Kashorn Alexander, 57, of Waco, pleaded guilty to arson for setting a room on fire at the motel at 1024 Austin Ave. that caused an estimated $35,000 in damage.
Alexander also pleaded guilty to harassment of a person in a correctional facility and was sentenced to four years in prison, which she will serve concurrently with the 10-year sentence. She was charged with spitting on a jailer at the McLennan County Jail.
Alexander was arrested after she was seen on surveillance video entering and leaving a room at the downtown motel before smoke started coming from a window in the room, according to records filed in the case.
Fire marshals charged Alexander with intentionally starting the fire in Room 223. No one was in the room at the time of the fire, an arrest affidavit states.
Security footage shows Alexander going into the room carrying a lighter and trash or debris, according to the affidavit.
"As Catheyan Alexander passed the breezeway, she made a statement to a person … about burning up his belongings," the affidavit states. "(The victim) can be seen on security cameras walking up to the room in question and smoke exiting the room through the open window."
Alexander had received a trespass warning barring her from the motel prior to the setting the fire, according to the affidavit.
Alexander's attorney, Jessi Freud, declined comment after Monday's hearing.
