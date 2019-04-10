A bout of rainstorms in the forecast will not deter West residents from holding a ceremony Saturday to dedicate the City of West Fallen Heroes Memorial honoring the 15 people killed in the fertilizer plant explosion there almost six years ago.
Unfavorable weather could move the ceremony indoors though, said Joe Pustejovsky, who is chairman of the memorial committee, a city council member and father to a volunteer firefighter who died in the April 17, 2013 explosion.
The public ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the new memorial in Parker's Park, also known as West City Park. If storms remain in Saturday's forecast, the committee will move the ceremony to the West High School auditorium at the same time, Pustejovsky said.
"We are still hoping we can have it out there and we will probably wait until late Friday to make the decision if we are going to have to move it," Pustejovsky said. "We can do the cemetery inside, but it will be difficult to bring the memorial atmosphere inside."
The Fallen Heroes Memorial was completed last month and stands about 100 yards from the site of the explosion.
Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to attend the ceremony Saturday, along with other elected officials.
West Mayor Tommy Muska said that when he nominated Pustejovsky to the memorial committee, he knew the memorial would be done right.
"It is really emotional, because yes, I have been waiting for this for as long as six years and I wanted it to be perfect, so I know I picked the right guy to lead that charge," Muska said. "His son was involved in the explosion, and he was a personal friend of mine, so I knew Joe would make it perfect."
Architect and former West resident Kurt Vrbas designed the memorial, and construction started in summer 2017. The space features a reflecting pool surrounded by plaques that pay tribute to the 15 people who died in the explosion, including 12 first responders.
If the ceremony is moved indoors, it will include a video tribute to the people honored in the memorial, Muska said. The memorial is about two blocks from the high school.