The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is surveying West residents to gauge the long-term health impacts of the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion that killed 15 people.
The survey opened Monday and will be available through May 31 at westfollowup.org. Health district workers will conduct a door-to-door survey from April 22 through May 3 for people who do not complete the online survey.
"We are trying to reach out to every resident of West," health district senior epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah said. "The greater the number of responses we get, the better we can analyze the data."
Even if residents did not live in West at the time of the explosion, the health district wants to include them in the survey to see what effect the aftermath of the explosion had, Shah said.
Residents will answer questions about their physical and mental health, including any chronic conditions or injuries related to the explosion. Once all surveys are completed, the health district will examine the responses and produce a public report, Shah said.
"We will be analyzing the data, and we'll provide the report to the mayor and other public health officials," she said. "We will have the report online for the public to look at. Based on the report, we can decide if there is a problem in the community for which interventions need to be planned."
Shah said she hopes the report will be completed by the end of the year.
West Mayor Tommy Muska said the study will help the health district determine how residents have dealt with the explosion and see if anyone is "slipping between the lines." Muska said after the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 that officials did not realize people were experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder until 10 years later.
"Post-traumatic stress doesn't happen overnight," he said.
Muska said it is understandable that residents may not want to talk about post-traumatic stress or other ailments, but it is important that those conditions are treated and addressed by public health officials.
At least five people died by suicide in the first few years after the explosion, Baylor University social work professor Jim Ellor told the Tribune-Herald last year. Ellor volunteered to provide counseling in West in the years following the blast.
Some firefighters who responded to the explosion and its aftermath grew hesitant when an alarm sounded, he said. Other residents choose to turn away at the sight of a fire, Ellor said.
A memorial honoring those who died as a result of the April 17, 2013, explosion at the West Fertilizer Co. will be dedicated at 10 a.m. April 13, in Parker's Park, which is near the blast site and also known as West City Park. Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to attend.
"It's a beautiful monument and area that the people of West will be proud of," Muska said.