A weather system that brought dramatic storms to Waco this past weekend will deliver chilly temperatures and heavy rains in the coming week, National Weather Service officials said.
Waco Regional Airport recorded 2.37 inches of rain between Friday and Monday afternoon, and another one to three inches were expected by Tuesday morning, Fort Worth-based NWS meteorologist Matt Stalley said. Temperatures are expected to top out at 47 Tuesday, followed by a high of 55 Wednesday and 61 Thursday.
"Everyone is going to experience several inches in rain in the course of the next week or so," Stalley said. "The remnants of (tropical depression) Sergio brought the severe weather on Saturday, but since then, that has moved off the the east and right now we have a cold front that came through (Sunday) and an upper level disturbance that is parked off to our west.
"It is just going to stay there and keep resulting in rain showers for the next few days here."
Continued rain led the weather service Monday to issue a flood warning in parts of Bosque County, including areas around Clifton, where the North Bosque River was expected to surpass its flood stage level of 24 feet Monday evening.
Meanwhile, temperatures dropped to 42 early Monday and warmed up to only 44 degrees, setting a record low maximum for Oct. 15.
"This time of year we are usually looking at temperatures around 80 degrees and lows in the mid-50s, so we are a good 20 degrees below normal," Stalley said. "We will stay about 10 degrees below normal through the next weeks."
The remnants of Sergio brought severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon that prompted a tornado warning. Some storm watchers reported seeing a funnel cloud around Hallsburg but no tornado damage was reported in this county.
An EF-0 tornado with 85 mph winds touched down in Waxahachie for about a minute, causing damage at a school, and two tornadoes were reported on the ground south of Hillsboro. Damage was also reported from straight-line winds in Limestone County.
Meteorologists did report one tornado, an EF-0 with winds of 85 miles per hour, touching down Saturday in Ellis County. The tornado was reportedly on the ground for about one minute before a two other reported tornadoes was reported on the ground south of Hillsboro.
Straight line winds also caused damage to properties in Limestone County, but no reported tornadoes touched down, Stalley said.
In Waco this past weekend, emergency responders remained busy as the severe weather prompted 95 calls for service from the Waco Fire Department, including five structure fires and one swift-water rescue, Deputy Fire Chief R.M. Bergerson said.
A lightning strike was likely the cause of a house fire in the 800 block of Sherman Street in East Waco Saturday afternoon. The blaze was quickly contained at about 2:20 p.m., and no injuries were reported.
Shortly after the fire call, the swift water rescue team was called to the 4500 block of Franklin Avenue, where a man was trapped in a fast-moving Waco Creek. A second man who tried to pull him to the side of the creek also fell in.
Bergerson said a passerby near Academy Sports + Outdoors help pull the men to safety with the help of firefighters.
Fire crews were called to the 5500 block of Tennyson Drive shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday when a driver crashed into the side of a duplex. Bergerson said the car went into the home and struck a gas line, creating a minor leak.
The car caught fire, but three occupants were able to escape. It was unknown why the car left the roadway. The fire caused minor damage and no occupants of the house or car were reported injured.