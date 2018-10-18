Almost a week of consistent rainfall has brought an end to McLennan County’s record-setting drought and replaced it with concerns over flooding from swelling rivers and lakes.
Lake Waco is about 16 feet higher than normal and being held back to prevent downstream flooding. Upstream at Lake Whitney, which is still about 8 feet higher than normal, water is being released into the Brazos River.
Waco got about 5.87 inches of rain from Oct. 12 through Thursday afternoon, bringing the 2018 total to 24.1 inches, National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said. The normal for this time would be 27.7 inches, and most of the county is still rated as “abnormally dry” by the U.S. Drought Monitor, an improvement from drought ratings that have persisted for months.
Waco’s abnormally dry weather is likely over for the winter season, Huckaby said.
“We are out of the drought completely, but we are not out of being ‘abnormally dry’ conditions, which seems weird when we are as soggy as we are,” he said. “We are still below normal year to date, but we are not as bad as we were, because at the end of August, we were experiencing the driest year on record.”
Another one to two inches of rain is expected Friday before a brief break from rain later in the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s before rains return.
“Normally this time of year we are looking at temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, so it will be a little cooler than normal, but a little more pleasant that what we’ve been experiencing,” Huckaby said. “Unfortunately we are going to see rain systems moving in from the south and southwest over the next couple of days and we might have a little more heavy rain spells by mid next week.”
Lake Whitney, a flood control reservoir on the main stem of the Brazos River in Bosque and Hill counties, started releasing 19,734 cubic feet per second into the river. The lake has risen to 540.88 feet above sea level, about 7.88 feet higher than normal.
Lake Whitney State Park is closed through the end of the month because of the flooding, but not much damage has been seen yet, Lake Whitney manager Abraham Phillips said.
“The dams are designed to hold back the floodwater,” Phillips said. “That’s what they’re doing, functioning as they’re designed.”
He expects lake levels to continue to rise with the rains forecast Friday and next week, he said.
Lake Waco reached 478.35 by Thursday morning, about 16 feet higher than normal, Lake Waco manager Heath McLane said. Lake Waco is releasing about 2,000 cubic feet per second, but the dam is functioning as designed.
“We are holding water until the Brazos River recedes so we can release more as the river will allow,” McLane said. “Right now, Lake Whitney has precedence to the canal.”
The Brazos River gauge at Loop 340 downstream of downtown and the city’s low water dam hit almost 21.4 feet Tuesday and had dropped to 18.4 feet by Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. It has remained below the “flood stage” of 27 feet but above the “action stage” of 17 feet.
Officials have closed boat ramps and portions of the Riverwalk downtown that have been submerged by the high waters.
Because of the heavy rains and flooding through much of Central Texas, the state activated the Texas Task Force 1 Water Strike Team and deployed six of its Dallas-based members to Waco on Wednesday. The team, sponsored by Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, was housed at Waco Fire Station No. 1 for the accessibility for neighboring counties during the lengthy rain event.
“During heavy rain events like this, the state will look at the forecast and weather predictions with the National Weather Service and they will try to preposition us in areas that are predicted to have heavy rainfall and potential flooding,” Squad leader Jeff Brinker said. “Our objective is just to come down here and supplement the local resources and give them any kind of assistance that we can.”
The strike team spent Wednesday and Thursday making observations along the Brazos River and looking for potential hazards. Brinker said being positioned in Waco is a benefit because of easy access to Interstate 35 and accessibility to neighboring counties.
With no emergency water calls in the area Thursday, the team was also able to train with Waco Fire Swift Water Rescue members, sharing experience and techniques.
“Any opportunities that we have to support the local communities that we visit and spread knowledge and our experiences from our deployments, we will jump at that,” Brinker said. “It helps the responders, and they always teach us something too.”
The team was planning to leave for Huntsville on Thursday night.
“The potential for simultaneous events or emergencies can occur, and when you get this much water you have the potential to have an emergency that is a lot more widespread,” Brinker said. “We are one of about nine water strike teams deployed throughout the state right now, mainly along the I-35 corridor, but if there is a call anywhere where we are the closest resource, we will go and reposition wherever we are needed.”