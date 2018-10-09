Storms signaling a cold front dumped almost 3 inches of rain on Waco by midday Tuesday, brought lightning that caused an apartment fire, knocked down limbs, briefly flooded streets and prompted American Eagle to cancel a flight out of Waco Regional Airport.
Despite the deluge, McLennan County’s rainfall remained 8.04 inches below normal for the year as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano said.
“Central Texas remains unseasonably dry, but this rain should at least knock most of the area out of the moderate to severe drought designation, though our drought monitor won’t reflect totals until Thursday,” Fano said. “Waco is ahead for the month, sitting at 3.72 inches for October.”
Oncor Energy crews were working to restore electric power to 1,800 customers scattered around the Waco area at 2:15 Tuesday afternoon, and that number had dipped to 149 by 7:30 Tuesday evening, south region manager Michael Baldwin said.
Street flooding was minor, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Heavy rains typically bring an increase in traffic crashes, but he did not have an exact total by Tuesday evening, Swanton said.
“High water caused streets to be blocked off here and there, but when the rain subsided, it quickly went back to normal,” he said.
Waco-McLennan County Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Patterson said he monitored conditions Tuesday but received no calls for assistance.
The City of Waco street and traffic departments reported rains were overwhelming the street drainage capacity in isolated areas, “and we lost a couple of traffic signals,” city spokesman Larry Holze said.
He said late Tuesday afternoon that no major incidents were reported.
Apartment fire
At 3:55 p.m., the Waco Fire Department sent two dozen firefighters and seven pieces of equipment to a fire at the Avila Apartments, 5000 Snager Ave., Assistant Chief John Johnston said. It appears lightning struck a tree near the complex and “jumped” to the building, starting a fire on the roof, Johnston said.
The fire department got a second call to the same location at 5:07 p.m., when yet another blaze was reported, he said.
“It was an act of nature, an act of God,” Johnston said. “Somebody saw the lightning strike, noticed the smoke coming out another side, and we were called. Then later, someone noticed smoke again. I don’t know for sure if anyone was at home either time. No one was injured.”
As of Tuesday evening, 15 people living in seven apartments had been relocated to other units in the complex because of the lightning strike, said David Margulies, a spokesman for the complex.
“Nobody is homeless,” Margulies said. “We’re working with the Red Cross to assist the residents and with the city to get the building inspected.”
Wes Allison, who oversees the Extraco Events Center hosting the Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo, said he would not complain about the wet weather, though he acknowledged it could dampen fair attendance.
“If skies clear by 3 this afternoon, we’ll be OK today,” Allison said shortly after noon Tuesday. “It’s been three years since we’ve had any weather impact on the fair to speak of. We just look forward to Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the rest of the week, and hope the weather gets better.”
He said turbulent weather already has reduced crowds by 10 to 15 percent of projections, “and we will probably not get those numbers back.”
The fair generates about 40 percent of the Extraco Events Center’s $5 million annual budget, Allison said.
Weather concerns Monday evening forced staffers to shut down Midway rides temporarily and put a damper on the “Mutton Busting” competition, but protecting visitors and competitors remains his top priority, he said.
The National Weather Service is predicting a low pressure system will push low temperatures into the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday, said Fano, the weather service meteorologist. A slight chance of thunderstorms will return Friday and continue through the weekend, he said.
American Eagle reported the cancellation of an early afternoon flight out of Waco Regional Airport on Tuesday. An American Airlines spokeswoman said several commuter flights statewide were scrubbed.