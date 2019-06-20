More than 8,000 residents in Greater Waco lost power overnight as a storm with wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour downed power lines and tree limbs.
At mid-morning, 1,396 customers remained without service, said Oncor spokesman Michael Baldwin, a regional manager who spoke by phone.
"At the height of the storm, 8,034 customers were without power, with areas all over Greater Waco impacted," said Baldwin. "We have brought in additional resources, including 63 contract crews who are assisting."
These contractors are from within and outside Texas, Baldwin said.
City of Waco crews were dealing with downed limbs that threatened roadways in and around the Pecan Bottoms area of Cameron Park, as well as near the Rock Shelter at 2500 Cameron Park Drive and Brazos Park East, said John Rose, park superintendent, speaking by phone. He said the department's tree crews were being assisted by mowing teams among others.
"There were power outages in and around Waco last night that did impact traffic signals, but I am not aware of any major occurrences," said Waco Police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton, speaking by phone at late morning.
Online updates from Oncor revealed that East Waco had 253 residents still without power at midmorning, the most among local area s.
Waco Regional Airport reported that American Eagle cancelled one inbound flight and an outbound departure due to the storm.
The gusts leveled a power pole in the parking lot of Papa Joe's Texas Saloon on the Interstate 35 frontage road in Lorena, narrowly missing vehicles.
Niki Lehmann, who manages Papa Joe's, said she and the 15 or so customers inside heard a booming sound shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday and discovered that a power pole had crashed near the parking lot, narrowly missing several vehicles. Oncor crews installed a new pole overnight, and power had been restored when Lehman arrived Thursday morning.
"I just hollered for everyone to turn their phone lights on," Lehmann said.