The Waco area should be in for a nice, sunny weekend after experiencing cooler temperatures and likely receiving almost 3 inches of rain since midnight Tuesday.
Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said another round of rain that should deliver a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain likely will start in the Waco area at about sunrise Thursday and continue before moving out around the noon hour.
With the 2.29 inches of rain that fell in Waco from midnight Tuesday to about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Waco’s rainfall for the week should be at almost 3 inches by Thursday afternoon, Godwin said.
The low temperature Thursday morning is expected to be 36, with a high about 39, warm enough to prevent freezing rain from forming in the Waco area, Godwin said.
Not far to the west, a winter weather advisory was in effect through midday Thursday for Hamilton and surrounding counties, and winter storm warnings were in effect through early Friday northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
The forecast for Waco is brighter for later in the week, with Friday expected to be sunny with a high of 58, Godwin said. Saturday also should be sunny, with a high temperature of 65, he said.
The next chance of rain locally will be late Sunday night into early Monday morning, with a 20 percent chance of rain, Godwin said.
While the rainfall this week has been steady, Godwin said the totals were not enough to cause major flooding, but were enough to cause standing water in usual low-lying areas. There were some reports of closed low-water crossings in Central Texas but no widespread flooding, he said.
Michael Champagne, lead park ranger for the Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Waco, said Lake Waco was 4 feet over its normal level on Wednesday afternoon but was not close to the levels experienced in October, when heavy rains caused the lake to rise 20 feet above normal and flooded lake parks and sidewalks on Lake Brazos.
The Corps was releasing 4,000 cubic feet of water per second from the lake Wednesday afternoon but taking in 12,500 cubic feet per second in runoff from the North Bosque River, the Middle Bosque River and Hog Creek, he said.