Crawford city officials have closed Tonkawa Falls, a well-known local swimming spot, because of low water levels, Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton said.
A lack of runoff into Tonk Creek, which feeds Tonkawa Falls from the north, led the city to close the falls to swimmers last week, Bruton said. Police have been patrolling the area to keep visitors from entering the water, he said.
The swimming area could reopen after a “significant amount of rainfall” but is likely to remain closed for the foreseeable future, Bruton said.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for Texas, almost all of McLennan County is listed in moderate drought, with a small section of the western corner listed as abnormally dry and a larger section of the eastern corner listed in severe drought. Almost 73 percent of the state is listed in a drought stage, from abnormally dry to extreme drought.
There is no rain in the National Weather Service’s forecast for Waco until next week, when a 20 percent chance appears Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 90s for the next week, according to the weather service.