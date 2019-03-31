Most Lake Waco parks are getting back to full strength for the start of their busy season after flooding once again forced closures and caused damage late last year.
Reynolds Creek Park, with its beachfront, campsites and equestrian facilities and trails, is reopening Monday. April 1 is the regular seasonal opening day for the 51 campsites, but the day-use area would typically remain open year-round. A flooded lake in October and again in December brought debris and damage that volunteers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews have been working to clear to get the full 41-acre park ready for opening day.
Continual flooding concerns caused disruptions for all Lake Waco parks in the last five months, said Courtney Heuring, a Corps natural resource specialist at Lake Waco. All but two are up and running Monday.
“A lot of our parks got hit hard with the October, November flooding. Reynolds Creek tends to get a lot of debris stacked up in it from the inflow of the North Bosque River,” Heuring said. “The day-use area had a lot of the debris that caused a lot of the clean up to be in this area.”
Work to get the area ready continued up through late last week and the weekend. On Thursday, crews made burn piles to dispose of large limbs and other debris.
Vietnam War veterans Larry Slagel and Bob Wall, among the volunteers at Reynolds, said the work leaves them with a sense of pride and ownership in the public space.
“We enjoy it and getting in here to pull this stuff out to get it ready,” Slagel said. “At the end, it really makes you proud.”
“It’s kind of like our park, because it is,” Wall added. “… After everything is done, we know how happy everyone is that we cleaned it up so everyone can use it.”
In November, volunteers with Fish On, the Group W Bench Litter Patrol and Keep Waco Beautiful worked to help clean up flood damaged Twin Bridges Park. All lake parks, excluding Koehne Park and Airport Beach Park, will be open from Monday.
Lake manager Health McLane said employees and volunteers are still cleaning up Airport Beach, and officials expect it to reopen May 1. Koehne Park suffered extensive damage and it is not likely to reopen this year, McLane said.
“We truly appreciate everyone’s work in getting all the parks reopened this year,” he said.