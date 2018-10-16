On the heels of a record-setting dry spell, steady rains have led to flooding in the area, with more rain expected to fall.
The North Bosque River entered flood stage Monday night and again Tuesday afternoon in Bosque County, and Lake Waco, which is fed by the river, rose overnight.
Portions of the Waco Riverwalk along the Brazos River and downtown boat ramps were closed to the public Tuesday, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened floodgates upstream at Lake Whitney and Lake Aquilla.
"We experience, sometimes a couple times a year, elevated releases from Lake Whitney, Lake Aquilla or Lake Waco. The flow will raise the levels on the river," said Jonathan Cook, Waco's parks and recreation event specialist. "We've had to go and barricade some access points along the Riverwalk throughout downtown and we have also closed the public boat ramp at Brazos Park East."
Lake Waco was 6.6 feet above normal Tuesday, but gates on its dam remained closed to prevent possible downstream flooding.
Clifton and Valley Mills were part of a flash flood warning Tuesday evening affecting the North Bosque River.
Valley Mills resident Jennifer Pliscott, co-owner of Valley Mills Feed & Hardware, said as rains continued to fall, she started getting calls about 20 of her family's cattle that needed to be moved to higher ground.
"We've had a dozen phone calls or people stop by the store," Pliscott said. "Yesterday, we were already too late to move them to higher pasture, because there is a little stream that separates the two pastures, but the volunteers with the fire department came today and said we definitely had to move them."
With the help of volunteers and neighbors, she and her husband, Carl, were able to get the cattle to a safer spot, and she knows other farmers and ranchers are feeling the whiplash from the weather.
"I think this is just going to affect everybody," Pliscott said. "Going from drought conditions to flash flooding in a week, I think everyone is put on edge."
The North Bosque River reached 29.3 feet in Clifton, where flood stage starts at 23 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Downstream in Valley Mills, the river had reached just past the flood stage of 36 feet. The river was forecast to crest Tuesday night and be below flood stage by Wednesday in both places.
Valley Mills Police Chief Bob Summers said city streets were draining appropriately, but he urged residents to drive cautiously in the area.
"It seems like it's either feast or famine here," Summers said. "All we can rely on is the old standard of slow down, give yourself more reaction distance and turn around. Don't drive over flooded roadways."
The Corps of Engineers released water at Lake Whitney and Lake Aquila on Monday. Lake Whitney is up 4.35 feet and releasing 19,053 cubic feet per second into the Brazos, the Corps of Engineers reported.
Lake Waco was at 6.6 feet above normal, up from 2 feet below normal last week. Brazos River Authority spokeswoman Judi Pierce said the Corps has protocol to follow for releases, and authorities will watch to make sure releases will not cause drastic flooding throughout the Waco area.
"If the water levels come up throughout the Waco area, it will not be because of what they are releasing, but it will be because of current runoff from the continual rains that we are experiencing," Pierce said. "More than likely what the area is seeing right now is rainfall runoff and has nothing to do with what the Corps is releasing."
Because of the substantial rainfall, about 68,000 of domestic wastewater was discharged by the City of Waco Wastewater Collection System, according to a city press release Tuesday. The releases caused rainwater to get into sewer lines and cause discharges in manhole locations at 7909 Skeet Eason Drive, 4900 Skeet Eason Drive and 5201 Flat Rock Road.
All discharges have stopped, and cleanup has started, the city reported. The Woodway Public Safety Department also issued a statement Tuesday asking residents to use caution along Highway 84, where heavy rains and construction have created pot holes that have led to blowouts and damage to vehicles.
Much of the area remained under flood watches Tuesday, and widespread rains are forecast to continue Wednesday.