A wetter-than-usual fall is giving way this week to an earlier-than-usual first freeze.
Temperatures were forecast to drop to 31 degrees overnight Monday, followed by lows of 24 Tuesday night and 28 Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The wind chill factor is expected to be in the teens Tuesday.
A freeze warning from the weather service Monday reminded residents to protect pipes, plants, pets and people and make sure sprinkler systems are turned off when a freeze is expected.
A “pretty strong” cold front will sweep through the area, keeping temperatures no higher than the 40s until Friday, when the temperature is projected to jump back to 60 degrees, said Bianca Villanueva, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“We’ll feel that colder air at least through the midweek,” she said.
The increase in the temperature is only temporary as another cold front is expected for the weekend, she said.
“We’re looking at some pretty cold nights,” she said.
Waco’s first freeze this year is about a week earlier than its average date of Nov. 22, Villanueva said. Temperatures this week won’t quite reach a daily record: The record low is 25 degrees for Nov. 13 and 23 for Nov. 14, both set in 1940.
The cold snap follows a round of thunderstorms overnight Sunday that dropped 2.6 inches of rain at Waco Regional Airport, bringing flood advisories to an area already soggy from fall rains.
Since Sept. 1, Waco has received 20.5 inches of rain, bringing relief from a punishing drought this summer. After Sunday night’s thunderstorms, Waco is now only 0.21 inches below its normal year-to-date precipitation amount of 30.36 inches.
The threat of rain caused organizers to cancel Waco’s annual Waco Veterans Day parade that had been set for Monday and was expected to draw 4,000 people. The rain mostly ended by daybreak, and no more rain is forecast this week, Villanueva said.
Still, the accumulated rainfall of recent weeks has left Lake Waco up eight feet over normal and Lake Whitney up about nine feet. The Brazos River at Waco rose several feet Monday to 22 feet, about five feet below flood stage, swamping the Waco riverwalk and bringing water under some raised homes along the Brazos at Downsville.
Meanwhile, the boardwalks and roads leading to the Lake Waco Wetlands are still recovering from being underwater for several weeks.
Under normal conditions, the city of Waco pumps water from the North Bosque River into the wetlands to purify it before it reaches Lake Waco, but those pumps have been shut off in recent weeks and are in no danger of freezing, said Nora Schell, Lake Waco Wetlands director. The area has been largely closed off since Oct. 15, she said.
“The boardwalks are all crazy because of the flood,” she said.
Rainwater that seeped into sewer pipes also prompted the city of Waco to issue a wastewater discharge notice Monday afternoon.
Unauthorized discharges of wastewater occurred at several points in the city of Waco Wastewater Collection System due to rainwater infiltration, according to a city statement. More than 396,000 gallons of wastewater spilled from manholes near University Parks Drive, Herring Avenue, and several other streets. The city’s wastewater collection system is separate from the city’s drinking water system.