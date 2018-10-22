20181023_loc_lake_waco_bb1

 Brian Boyd photo

Flooding continued this week at Lake Waco with no immediate end in sight, closing parks and submerging pavilions and picnic shelters.

By Monday, the level stood at 481.8 feet above sea level, or 19.6 feet above normal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held back water in the lake last week to prevent downstream flooding on the Brazos River but was releasing about 3,800 cubic feet per second by Monday, keeping lake levels steady.

While flows have receded upstream on the North Bosque River, more rain is possible early this week, with a 90 percent chance of rain Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The gatehouse and road leading to Twin Bridges are underwater as Lake Waco's level sits nearly 20 feet above normal.
Lake Waco Marina is inaccessible by land as the lake sits nearly 20 feet above its normal level. 
Cedar trees stand in knee-deep water at Midway Park on Lake Waco on Sunday, after heavy rains raised the lake level nearly 20 feet above normal.
A family sits at the water’s edge at a flooded Midway Park at Lake Waco on Sunday. Lake levels had stabilized by Monday but could take days to drop.
Fishermen try their hand in Lake Waco's flooded water at Midway Park on Sunday.

