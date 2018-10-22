Flooding continued this week at Lake Waco with no immediate end in sight, closing parks and submerging pavilions and picnic shelters.
By Monday, the level stood at 481.8 feet above sea level, or 19.6 feet above normal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held back water in the lake last week to prevent downstream flooding on the Brazos River but was releasing about 3,800 cubic feet per second by Monday, keeping lake levels steady.
While flows have receded upstream on the North Bosque River, more rain is possible early this week, with a 90 percent chance of rain Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.