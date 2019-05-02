Motorists were stranded by rising water late Thursday afternoon as a strong thunderstorm rolled into McLennan County, flooding streets and causing emergency officials to urge drivers to use caution while traveling in the powerful storm.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for eastern McLennan County around 4:45 p.m. until 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The agency reported that rainfall of 1 to 2 inches within a 90-minute period had flooded creeks and low-water crossings.
The Waco Fire Department around the same time reported on Twitter that it had received “numerous calls” to help stranded motorists.
“We had a large rain event that moved into the area quickly and resulted in about 25 emergency calls in an hour,” Waco Deputy Fire Chief R.M. Bergerson said. “The majority of those were cars stuck in high water, which generated multi-unit response, and at the height of the flooding, we have multiple water rescues happening at once.”
The ground was already saturated from recent rains, including about 1 inch recorded at Waco Regional Airport early Thursday. Before the afternoon rain, Waco was already up about 4 inches over the normal year-to-date rainfall, with 14.8 inches recorded since Jan. 1. Waco saw 6.81 inches of rain in April.
The rain eased off about an hour after it began. Bergerson said low water crossings were flooded, but the water receded quickly.
“As just about as quickly as the rain moved it, the water started to recede,” he said. “That was the true definition of a flash flood.”
A woman was rescued from her car on Franklin Avenue, near the overpass of Valley Mills Drive during the storm. Bergerson said the swift water rescue team responded to multiple calls, but no one reported any injuries.
“We really want to remind people that if you cannot see the road, it is better to turn around, don’t drown,” Bergerson said.
Other areas that experience flooding included Bellmead, Bruceville-Eddy, Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Lorena, McGregor, Robinson, Mart and Riesel.
The National Weather Service said rain changes are at about 90 percent Friday, with additional rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.