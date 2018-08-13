The heavy downpours that drenched some counties northeast of McLennan County this past weekend largely missed Waco, leaving one of the worst droughts on record to continue.
Scattered showers provided some relief across McLennan County on Saturday and Sunday, with two or three inches in parts of the county, according to unofficial precipitation maps from the National Weather Service.
But the official gauge at Waco Regional Airport has recorded only 0.55 inches of rain so far this August, most of it coming between Thursday and Sunday. Since Jan. 1, the gauge has seen only 9.59 inches of precipitation, which is 11.3 inches below the normal amount to date.
The rain picture was mixed around Central Texas in the last few days, National Weather Service meteorologist Lee Carlaw said. Portions of Mills, Ellis and Navarro counties received heavy rainfall, including some areas that received about 12 inches of rain northeast of McLennan County.
"There were some real localized areas where they received about a foot of rain in some very isolated areas," Carlaw said. "McLennan County was just on the dividing line, especially down there in the Waco area."
Northern portions of Navarro County received two instances of heavy rain, picking up seven inches of rain in three hours this weekend. Later, five to six inches fell in the same area of Navarro County.
In Waco, weekend rain at least brought a brief break from triple-digit temperatures, with Sunday's high reaching only 90, according to the National Weather Service. Hot weather and low rain chances will resume this week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Carlaw said that pattern will likely continue through the rest of August.
"Unfortunately, the precipitation chances are going to start shifting off to the north of the area," Carlaw said. "The last chance for rainfall really was Monday for potentially an extended period of time."