A strong cold front will arrive in Waco during the day Thursday, bringing with it high winds, rain and an outside chance of a snowflake or two.
Windy conditions are expected across much of North and Central Texas Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, bringing the possibility of gusts ranging from 15 to 40 mph in the Waco area, Fort Worth-based NWS meteorologist Lee Carlaw said.
“Specifically for the Waco area, it looks like you might be a little too far to the east to see a whole lot of snow, but there may be a little bit mixed in with the event,” Carlaw said. “We aren’t expecting monster accumulations with this storm because cold air isn’t present like we’ve had in past winter events.”
The disturbance will likely measure as a “winter blip,” Carlaw said, bringing about a half of an inch of rain to the Waco area Thursday night into Friday morning. The high Thursday will reach 61 degrees before the front arrives.
“Through the early morning hours Thursday and into the afternoon, a strong cold front with move in with this next potent weather system,” Carlaw said. “The winds will be swinging around from the west, so you’ll feel it move in and things will become pretty breezy.”
Winds out of the northwest may reach 25 to 30 mph throughout the day Thursday, and into Friday, with gusts hitting 40 mph. The wind is expected to die down Friday night. NWS issued a wind advisory for McLennan, Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, and Limestone counties, among others.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said driving conditions may be impacted by strong winds and wet weather Thursday and Friday. He advised drivers to use caution and keep a clear line of sight if residents have to get out in the weather.
“If it gets bad, we ask people to exercise due caution. If roads get icy, we would encourage people to stay in and stay off the roads all together,” Swanton said. “We understand people still have to get to work and we appreciate and understand that, however if it is unnecessary travel, we encourage people to stay home.”
He said vehicles with a high center of gravity can be moved off roadways in strong wind events, so he asked drivers to check the weather and be vigilant if driving is necessary.
Waco fire Deputy Chief R.M. Bergerson said fire crews are also extremely busy during significant weather events. He said with predicted strong winds, residents should be mindful of the possibility of downed power lines and tree and yard debris in roadways.
“We would like to remind residents that have to travel to be alert in wet weather conditions and to give yourself extra time and space when driving,” Bergerson said. “Also watch out for downed power lines and always call us if you see one and just be vigilant in wet weather.”
Calm weather with highs in the upper 50s and 60s is expected over the weekend.