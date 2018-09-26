After watching her son struggle to keep from implicating her on the witness stand Wednesday, Tyjuana Chante Curry changed her plea and admitted she shot a man who punched her son in the face in 2016.
Curry changed her plea to guilty three days into her trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on first-degree felony aggravated assault charges and is leaving her fate in the hands of Judge Ralph Strother, who excused the jury Wednesday afternoon.
The punishment phase of the trial continues Thursday morning with defense testimony. The judge will sentence Curry Thursday from a range of deferred adjudication probation to five to 99 years or up to life in prison.
Aggravated assault is normally a second-degree felony. But a drive-by shooting from car to car with serious bodily injury is bumped up to a first-degree felony. Curry’s case represented the first McLennan County trial of a first-degree felony drive-by shooting, court officials said.
Curry, 38, rejected a plea offer from prosecutors for 12 years in prison before trial and one of 40 years in prison on Wednesday, her attorney Sam Martinez said.
Curry, 38, a restaurant worker, pleaded guilty to shooting Demarcus Tremayne Simon in the face from her car while trying to settle the score for Simon punching her son, Daquan Curry, in an earlier fight over women on Feb. 7, 2016.
Prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Gina Long attempted to call Curry’s 21-year-old son, Daquan, to the witness stand. However, his attorney, Mike Roberts, informed the court that Curry would be invoking his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination and refuse to testify.
After a hearing outside the presence of the jury in which Daquan Curry, under grueling questioning from Long, lied, backtracked and said he could not remember details, the judge admonished Curry about the punishment for perjury and asked Roberts from which crime Curry was trying to protect himself.
Roberts said he would not know until he heard more of Curry’s testimony. The judge denied his motion and called for the jury.
Martinez asked for a short recess, during which he, Curry and the prosecutors agreed to Curry’s open plea to the court.
Despite her guilty plea, the judge allowed Curry to remain free on bond, over Long’s vigorous objections.
In punishment phase testimony, Waco police Detective Charles Conner said it was text messages from Daquan Curry’s cell phone that provided the definitive break in the case. Conner said Curry texted a girlfriend early on the morning of the incident that his mother shot someone.
Later, in an interview, Conner said Daquan Curry, who initially lied about the shooting, eventually told him that his mother shot Simon to avenge the beating Simon gave him earlier in the day.
Simon, who lives now in Crockett, told the jury he was 19 and studying auto paint and body at Texas State Technical College two years ago. His cousin and a friend came over to his apartment near the TSTC campus to watch the Super Bowl when two girls they knew dropped by.
They wondered how the girls got there and they told them Daquan Curry gave them a ride. Curry’s younger cousin, jealous that his girl got a ride with another man, went outside and started quarreling with Curry. Simon said he went outside to see what was happening and thought the situation was over when Curry said he would leave.
Instead, Curry followed Simon up the sidewalk. Simon turned around to see what he wanted, but he said Curry would not answer him. After he asked him a second time, Simon said he punched him and Curry fell against the car. He said he hit him three or four more times and Curry got up and left.
Simon said he noticed later he had a lot of missed calls on his phone. He called the number back and it was a woman complaining that he had jumped her brother and they wanted to meet to fight again and settle the score.
Simon, his cousin and friend got in the car with the intent of meeting the other group, but said they had a hard time finding each other during a drive through East Waco. Finally, the two sides arrived together in Carver Park, but there was a police officer there, so they moved on, Simon said.
Later, as they were on Dallas Street, a silver Chevrolet Impala pulled alongside his car and he was shot in the face. He said he stumbled to the Trendwood Apartments, where police and an ambulance crew attended to him.
The bullet struck Simon in the nose, shattered his right jaw and lodged near his spine. The projectile could not be removed because of its proximity to his spine, he said.
Two years later, he still suffers from nerve damage on the right side of his face and has scars from multiple surgeries, he said.