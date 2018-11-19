Waco police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that police say may have been provoked by an earlier assault of a woman.
One man was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower leg after a 1:30 a.m. shootout in the 400 block of North 23rd Street in which police say at least 80 shots were fired from six different weapons.
While police were investigating calls about multiple gunshots in the area, other calls notified them that a vehicle crashed into a pole at North 23rd Street and Sanger Avenue, and that a man had been taken by private car to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police officials said.
Investigators determined that an altercation occurred earlier in the evening between a man and a woman at a Waco nightclub, and officers said the man may have assaulted the woman. In response, several others drove to where the man was believed to be and began firing at him, police officials said.
An exchange of gunfire between the group and the man resulted in the man being shot in the shin, police officials said. The wound is not life-threatening but will require surgery, police said.