A parolee from Waco who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl last year was sentenced to 22 years in prison Monday.
Joel Robledo, 32, pleaded guilty in Waco's 19th State District Court to four counts of sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to concurrent, 22-year sentences. As part of his plea bargain, prosecutors waived an habitual allegation, which, if found to be true, would have enhanced his punishment range from a minimum of 25 years in prison up to life.
Robledo, who has two felony convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one for burglary of a habitation, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the 14-year-old daughter of a friend in December 2018.
Waco police were notified Dec. 30 that Robledo had sex with the girl multiple times at various locations around Waco. The girl told someone about the relationship, and when the girl's family found out, she was taken for a medical exam, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The medical evaluation confirmed that the girl had been sexually active, Swanton said, adding that police later confirmed Robledo as the suspect.
Besides the three felony convictions, Robledo has misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana, failure to provide identification and furnishing alcohol to minors, court records show.
Robledo's attorney, Jessi Freud, declined comment on the case after Robledo's guilty plea.