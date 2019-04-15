A Waco man who robbed a pizza deliveryman in January 2018 was sentenced to two years in prison Monday.
Juwan Latrent Lujan, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery and to one count of aggravated assault in a separate incident in which he was charged with having improper sexual contact with an underage girl and threatening her with a gun in August 2017.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted a plea agreement and sentenced Lujan to two years in prison after Lujan pleaded guilty to robbing a Domino’s Pizza driver in the 700 block of Calumet Avenue.
Police reported the driver left his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup to deliver an order when two people wearing ski masks approached him. One pointed a pistol at him and they jumped in his truck and drove away, Waco police reported.
A McLennan County sheriff’s deputy spotted the truck and stopped the pair near the South Terrace Apartments, police said. Deputies detained Lujan and a woman until they were identified as the suspects in the robbery.
Ashley Leann Hall, 20, also was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident. She has a trial date set in June, according to court records.
Lujan also pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault in a 2017 case in which he threatened a girl with a gun and reportedly had sexual contact with her.
Prosecutors dismissed an indecency with a child by contact count Monday in exchange for Lujan’s guilty plea to aggravated assault.
At the time of his arrest, Waco police reported that Lujan tried to sexually assault a teenage girl and threatened her with a gun. Police reported Lujan had sexual contact with the girl.
Prosecutors recommended Lujan be placed on deferred probation in exchange for his guilty plea. Strother will sentence Lujan on the assault charge after reviewing a background report from the probation department.