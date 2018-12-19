A Bosqueville man charged in the May 1 shooting death of a 32-year-old Waco man in a parking lot near Richland Mall was no-billed by a McLennan County grand jury Wednesday.
The grand jury heard testimony from Waco police Detective Kristina Woodruff Wednesday morning before determining there was insufficient evidence to indict Kenneth James Smith for murder in the death of Justin Wayne Bibles.
A no-bill finding does not preclude prosecutors from presenting a new case on identical charges if new evidence is provided.
According to records filed in the case, police found Bibles sitting in a red Hyundai with a gunshot to the head after they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in front of Red Lobster, 5925 W. Waco Drive.
Witnesses told police they saw a man shoot at the driver of the Hyundai, causing it to crash into a parked car, an arrest warrant affidavit states. The man who fired into the Hyundai then walked to a white pickup and left the area, according to the affidavit.
Smith, 26, has been free on bail since shortly after his arrest on May 7. He has felony indictments pending that charge him with felon in possession of a firearm and evading arrest with a prior, according to court records.
Smith's attorney, Phil Martinez, said Smith has maintained his innocence in Bibles' shooting death.
"I appreciate the state looking into the evidence," Martinez said. "My client and I reviewed the evidence that was given to us and he and I both felt there wasn't sufficient evidence that a grand jury would indict him on it. At this time he has other charges pending against him and we are still in the early stages of reviewing all the evidence in the indicted cases and haven't made a decision just yet about how to proceed."
The day of the shooting, police said the shooter was a passenger in the white pickup. Bibles died later that day at a local hospital.
According to the affidavit, a police investigation identified Smith as the man who shot into the Hyundai.
Smith was arrested at a trailer in the 9100 block of Rock Creek Road, police said.