Jackson scholarship

Mr. and Mrs. Noah Jackson Jr. present Halee Myshell Wise with a $10,000 Achievement Scholarship.

 Jackson photo

Waco High School graduate Halee Myshell Wise was presented a $10,000 Achievement Scholarship from Mr. and Mrs. Noah Jackson Jr. for her accomplishments as a student.

Halee was senior class president and a member of several organizations, including National Honor Society, LEAD (Leadership, Education and Development), CTE (Career and Technical Education, where she was an ambassador), Youth Advisory Committee, Student Council and a cappella choir.

She also was the sideline reporter during Waco ISD television coverage of football games, a member of the homecoming court, and delivered the school’s announcements each morning.

Halee was selected as a member of the city of Waco Youth Council and was a Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Sweetheart.

She is a freshman at Prairie View A&M University, majoring in health and minoring in Spanish.

Mr. and Mrs. Jackson also presented their annual $500 scholarship to a graduating senior from their church, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. This year’s recipient was Amari Gibson, who is a freshman at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

