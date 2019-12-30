Waco High School graduate Halee Myshell Wise was presented a $10,000 Achievement Scholarship from Mr. and Mrs. Noah Jackson Jr. for her accomplishments as a student.
Halee was senior class president and a member of several organizations, including National Honor Society, LEAD (Leadership, Education and Development), CTE (Career and Technical Education, where she was an ambassador), Youth Advisory Committee, Student Council and a cappella choir.
She also was the sideline reporter during Waco ISD television coverage of football games, a member of the homecoming court, and delivered the school’s announcements each morning.
Halee was selected as a member of the city of Waco Youth Council and was a Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Sweetheart.
She is a freshman at Prairie View A&M University, majoring in health and minoring in Spanish.
Mr. and Mrs. Jackson also presented their annual $500 scholarship to a graduating senior from their church, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. This year’s recipient was Amari Gibson, who is a freshman at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
