The Waco City Council unanimously voted to ratify the mayor’s order requiring masks in Waco businesses during a special meeting Tuesday morning.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver signed an emergency order calling for businesses to require face masks for employees and customers last Friday. Woodway Mayor Jane Kittner issued a similar order that took effect Sunday, and Hewitt Mayor Charles Turner followed suit. The order is set to expire July 7, unless continued by the council.
Six individuals, four of whom are healthcare professionals, submitted public comments in favor of the order. Thirteen commented in opposition. The McLennan County Medical Society also submitted a comment in favor of the order.
During the meeting Ryan Holt, assistant city manager and police chief, said Waco Code Enforcement will enforce the rule on a complaint basis, and will issue warnings to businesses before citing them. Holt said if an unmasked customer is becoming irate and refusing to leave, businesses can call Waco Police Department for assistance.
“We’re looking for compliance from the businesses under the current declaration, if a person refuses to wear a mask… the business owners and property owners have the right to require the customers to do certain things,” Holt said.
During discussion, Waco McLennan County Public Health District Director Brenda Gray and infectious disease specialist Farley Verner presented an update about McLennan County’s COVID-10 cases. Gray said the county saw a 1600% increase in active cases from June 8 to June 22, and is currently average 30 new cases per day.
“We are like human atomizers. Definitely, when you cough or sneeze it’s obvious droplets and aerosols are generated, but it also occurs with talking, and even more with singing or talking or cheering,” Verner said.
Verner said face coverings stop those droplets and aerosols from being projected, and discourage the wearers from touching their own face. He said while a cloth covering is less effective than a medical mask, they still prevent spread.
“They are not perfect by any means, but they do make a difference,” Verner said.
Verner said an asymptomatic person is still contagious before displaying symptoms, and roughly 50% of patients contract the virus from someone who was asymptomatic.
The orders call on business owners to enforce the rule and require employees and customers to wear a face covering when multiple people are in the same space or are engaged in an activity that makes maintaining 6 feet of separation unfeasible.
Waco’s order goes farther than Woodway’s or Hewitt’s, requiring anyone age 10 or older to wear a mask when in a public place where maintaining 6 feet of separation would be difficult. Homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or a handkerchiefs can serve as face coverings. No fine or enforcement mechanism is included for the Waco requirement that the general public wear masks, and Woodway’s order specifies that individuals would not be fined, just businesses owners.
Any business selling goods or services to the public within city limits must create and post a COVID-19 health and safety policy by Wednesday that includes a requirement for masks. Failure to post and enforce the policy would result in a fine of up to $1,000 per day of violation.
The orders all include an exception for eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar when patrons are maintaining 6 feet between groups. Waco’s order for individuals also includes exceptions for physical activity outdoors, driving without anyone from another household, pumping gas, operating outdoor equipment or “when doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk.”
McLennan Community College will require everyone to wear face coverings on campus, effective Wednesday. According to an MCC press release, face coverings must be worn in the presence of others and in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, and are still encouraged when practicing social distancing.
5 tips for wearing face masks in hot weather
Choose your material
Wearing a mask can be hot and make breathing feel more difficult. With that in mind, you’ll want to make sure your mask is reasonably breathable to help both increase comfort and decrease the impulse to touch the mask to adjust it — which is a big no-no when out and about.
“You want a breathable fabric,” says Nicole Jochym, a third-year medical student at Cooper Medical School at Rowan University who works with the Sew Face Masks Philadelphia organization. Her recommendation: Using a mask that is made from 100% cotton. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, good options include woven cotton sheets and T-shirt fabric.
While cotton isn’t moisture-wicking, she says, it’s more breathable than synthetic fabrics like polyester, and it could make masks more comfortable in the heat. Avoid filters, Jochym adds, because they are often made from synthetic materials, and can make masks hotter and harder to breathe through.
Check the fit
Your mask should be somewhat snug on your face, but you don’t want it to be so tight that it’s uncomfortable or difficult to breathe through. To solve that issue, says Carrie L. Kovarik, an associate professor of dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, try out different masks, or use one that has adjustable ties.
“A tie mask probably would be better. Elastic straps can be irritating behind the ear,” she says. “Don’t put it on so tight that you can’t breathe.”
Jochym seconds that, saying that Sew Face Masks Philadelphia encourages using ties because they are adjustable. “Every face shape is different,” she adds; ties have the potential for a better, more comfortable fit.
Bring extras
Cloth masks, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has noted, should not be worn when they become damp or wet, which could cause issues in the summer, when we’re all sweating more heavily. Because cotton masks will absorb sweat when you wear them, Jochym says, it is important to have several clean ones available to use.
“In Philadelphia’s hot and humid summers, it could be difficult to get around with just one,” she says. “You have to be able to switch it out as it gets damp on the inside.”
Kovarik adds that health-care workers are often advised to take a 15-minute break from wearing their mask every two hours to give their skin time to air out, which could mean using several masks per day. If you plan to swap your mask, she says, do it at home, or if that is not possible, in an area without other people. “You don’t want to take it off in the middle of everything,” she says.
And always follow proper mask removal techniques, including washing your hands and not touching the front of the mask.
Limit how long you wear one
If hot weather makes wearing a mask uncomfortable, try to limit the amount of time you need to wear one. Masks, the CDC says, should be worn in “public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
“Think about when wearing a mask is necessary, and not wearing one when it is not needed,” Kovarik says. You may not need one when driving alone in your car, or sitting solo on your porch — as long as you are maintaining proper social distancing.
To help keep your mask time to a minimum, Jochym says, try planning effective routes to your destination, or plan your trips around the number of masks that you have available. And do not wear your mask off your nose when out in public.
Take care of your skin
Hot summer weather can cause moisture to build up under a mask, which can irritate your skin (similar to a diaper rash) Kovarik says. That problem, however, may be less common for people wearing cloth masks compared to health-care workers wearing less-breathable surgical or N95 masks.
“In hot weather, you will have a lot of moisture under there, and the skin can break down a little more,” she says. “Moisture from breath or heat builds up, and you can get a rash.”
If your skin does become irritated due to using a mask, Kovarik recommends using a noncomedogenic (non-pore-blocking) moisturizer — and avoid products like petroleum jelly. Apply your preferred salve after wearing a mask to help repair skin.
Additionally, Kovarik recommends not wearing makeup under a mask, as it could further clog your pores.
___
©2020 The Philadelphia Inquirer
Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
