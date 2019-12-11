Credit card information and other data could have been stolen earlier this year from the City of Waco’s Water Department’s online payment portal run by Click2Gov, the city announced Wednesday.
Investigators found out information from payments made between Aug. 30 and Oct. 14, including names, addresses, credit card numbers, expiration dates and card verification value numbers could have been copied by malicious code, according to a news release.
Officials said the third-party vendor that operates Click2Gov first alerted the city of the potential breach Nov. 8, prompting the investigation. The city will start this week sending out letters to customers who might have had their data compromised.
“The notice will include information about the event, measures we have taken in response, and recommendations for protecting personal information in the future,’ the press release states. “In the meantime, we encourage all Waco residents to monitor all financial transactions/statements and promptly report any suspicious or unusual charges to the relevant banking institutions.”
The city set up an assistance line at 833-947-1419 to answer questions. The line will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
