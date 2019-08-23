The McLennan County employee who died when the dump truck he was driving overturned Wednesday morning has been identified.
Christopher Hammer, 36, of Mart, was killed while hauling gravel south of Lorena when his dump truck left Woodlawn Road and overturned, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard has said.
Responding troopers found the Western Star dump truck overturned with Hammer inside.
Officers believe the man was traveling east on Woodlawn and left the roadway around a curve, Howard said. McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson pronounced Hammer dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified, Howard said.